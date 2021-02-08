This season is like any other in NBA history, as the whole league is dealing with various COVID-19 protocols. It's a fairly bizarre phenomenon for these players to experience although they are sticking with it, and their commitment has been admirable. As a result of the virus, many special events in the season have been delayed, including the trade deadline which is supposed to go down on March 25th of this year. There are already plenty of rumors floating around, and now, some believe a certain Toronto Raptors star could be on the move.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, there are some employees within the Raptors system who think Lowry would be the optimal trade asset considering his contract is expiring soon. As Fischer states, many teams are interested in Lowry, including the Miami Heat who have a variety of viable trade assets in Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro, and of course, Duncan Robinson.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Per Bleacher Report:

"There are more cap gymnastics in play, and Miami has limited options in draft capital until 2025. It seems the Heat might have to part with one of Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson to make any Lowry deal worth Toronto’s while. The Heat have never appeared keen to move either, league sources said, yet it’s uncertain how Miami’s slow start will color the team’s efforts to capitalize on this championship window with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in place. “You know with Pat Riley, nothing’s off the table,” one rival executive said."

Lowry is arguably the greatest player in the history of the Raptors franchise, and parting ways with him would come as a shock to the fanbase. However, if the Raptors feel like they might lose him in free agency, trading him at the deadline might be the only option right now.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

