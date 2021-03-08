Kyle Lowry is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Toronto Raptors franchise. He was instrumental in their championship win back in 2019, and even last season, Lowry was the glue that kept the team together. This offseason, however, Lowry will become a free agent and with the Raptors looking to get younger, rumors have circulated that he wouldn't want to re-sign in the offseason. As a result, the Raptors are reportedly looking to get something in return for him, at the trade deadline.

According to insider Ryen Russillo of The Ringer, Lowry is well-aware of his predicament and believes that a trade is a foregone conclusion. In fact, Lowry has already started telling teammates and his closest friends that he fully expects to be traded in just a few short weeks from now.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“The word on that is that Lowry has been telling everybody for a month that he’s getting traded, which is interesting that he’s already like ‘yeah, I’m out of here,'” Russillo claimed per Fadeaway World. “So I don’t know if that’s him saying it, I don’t know if that’s some understanding that he has with the front office, I don’t know that part of it but whenever you ask about Lowry, he thinks he’s leaving. I think they should trade him, by the way.”

There have been numerous teams who have expressed interest in Lowry, most notably, the Miami Heat who have been itching to get themselves an elite point guard. With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

