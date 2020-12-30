Raptors star guard Kyle Lowry says the team is going through "growing pains" following their 0-3 start to the regular season.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

“It’s just growing pains, man. It’s a new team, new situation for everybody. I think we’re mentally tough, I just think we’re not all on the same page. We’re not all on the same page but we’re working to get there,” Lowry said, according to Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network.

The team feels far removed from their 2019 NBA Championship season. Tuesday, the Raptors lost their third straight matchup after a 100-93 loss to the Philidelphia 76ers.

"We don't have time to waste no more. We're 0-3 and we need a win really, really, really bad, and I feel like we're getting that point where it's a must-win. We've gotta do everything we possibly can to win the next game," he continued.

Lowry is certainly not solely to blame for the team's rough start. The six-time NBA All-Star is averaging an impressive 19.3 points 9.7 and 3 rebounds per contest through the first three games.

The Raptors' next chance at a victory will come against the 2-2 New York Knicks, who have put together a solid start with wins over the Bucks and Cavs, Thursday.

