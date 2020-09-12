Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have been proving people wrong all season long, particularly in the second round of the playoffs as they have continuously gotten themselves out of trouble against the Boston Celtics. Last night, the Raptors and Celtics played in a spirited Game 7 that came down to the wire although, in the end, the Celtics were able to come away with the 92-87 win. Moving forward, the Boston Celtics will play in the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Raptors will be heading home.

Following the game, Lowry sat down to speak with reporters about the Raptors' loss and what it was like to play in the NBA bubble. Lowry had a bit of an NSFW response to it all as he noted that he was impressed with how the NBA handled the experience. Regardless, Lowry acknowledged it was time to leave.

“It was challenging. It was well put together. We used our platform for our voices to be heard on social injustices,” Lowry said. “The Bubble was a success. Time to leave this motherf—-er.”

The Raptors core could be under construction very soon as numerous players will be looking for a big contract next season. With that being said, this Championship-caliber roster might not be together for much longer.