Last year, no one gave the Toronto Raptors much of a chance to win the NBA Championship. Despite the talents of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakim, there was this mindset that the Raptors didn't have what it takes to go far in the playoffs. Of course, they proved everyone wrong and eventually dethroned the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. It was the first championship in franchise history and it was a triumph that the whole country of Canada was able to enjoy.

Drake was a major part of the Raptors championship run and by "major part," we mean he was a huge fan. Drake was on the sidelines for every game as he caused a raucous while also massaging Raptors head coach Nick Nurse from time to time. In fact, Drake even got his own Championship ring which he recently showed off to an excited crowd.

In the clip above, you can see Drake open up the box which had the ring spinning around on a swivel. Diamonds and gold flashed throughout the frame as the crowd began to cheer in excitement over the fact they got to see an actual NBA title ring in person. Overall, this Raptors ring is gorgeous and we're sure Drake is proud to have one, even if he played zero minutes.