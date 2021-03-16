Travis Scott is very clearly one of the most coveted artists for brands to go after when they're looking to do a joint venture. The native Texan has already collaborated Nike, Bape, Helmut Lang, and even McDonalds. He's recently stepped into the realm of alcoholic beverages, launching his CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer drink on March 15, which has already caused a fair share of frenzy around LA supermarkets. In concurrence with the debut of the drink in collaboration with Anheuser-Busch, the Astroworld artist has released a line of merch.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

The line consists of items ranging from traditional shirts, socks, and hoodies, to more interesting items like koozies and soccer balls. The items are live on the beverage's site.

CACTI contains 7% ABV and comes in three flavors: strawberry, lime, and pineapple. A commercial for the brand aired during the Grammys over the weekend, which built anticipation for the beverage's official release.

“Finally getting Cacti out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” Scott said in a statement about the brand. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.”

Travis sent fans into a frenzy when he stopped by a number of different grocery stores in Los Angeles to promote the drink, being swarmed at a Pavillion in West Hollywood.

