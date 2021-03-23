The G.O.O.D Music roster has introduced us to a slew of talent that we may have not known otherwise. A few artists have emerged from the camp that has gone onto be some of the most influential in the game. Artists like Pusha T and Big Sean have cemented their status in the legion of rap's greats while someone like Teyana Taylor has only shown brief, but potent, glimpses of their brilliance.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As it turns out, the star-roster could've included the addition of Lil Yachty. The Atlanta rapper just dropped off a freestyle video over Coi Leray's "No More Parties" and SpottemGottem's "BeatBox Freestyle" where he showcased both sides of his sound. However, it was the latter half of the video when he's freestyling over "BeatBox Freestyle" where he dropped a bombshell revelation of his dealings with Kanye West. Yachty revealed that 'Ye was once trying to sign him to G.O.O.D Music. "No rearview in my life, leave that shit behind me/ I was only 18 years old when Kanye tried to sign me," he raps on the song.

Of course, this shouldn't be entirely surprising since Kanye West did enlist the then-budding star to appear in the Yeezy Season 3 launch at Madison Square Garden for The Life Of Pablo release party.

How do you think Yachty's career would've played out if he had signed to 'Ye? Sound off in the comments below.