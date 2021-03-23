Lil Yachty Drops "No More Beatboxing" Freestyle

Coi Leray's family drama might be spilling into the public eye but she's still riding high. With the release of "No More Parties (Remix)" ft. Lil Durk, and the upcoming collab with Pooh Shiesty, she's well on her way to establishing her name independently from the drama. The true key to a hit single is when it starts getting remixed by others. Lil Yachty popped out earlier today with a brand new remix of Coi Leray's single, mashed up with a remix of SpottemGottem's "Beat Box" for his new freestyle, "No More Beatboxing Freestyle." On the first half, the rapper takes on the more "bubblegum trap" stylings he introduced at the early stages of his career before diving into the ferocious production of Spottem's single while revealing that Kanye West once tried to sign him when he was 18-years-old.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

No rearview in my life, leave that shit behind me

I was only 18 years old when Kanye tried to sign me

N***as gangstas online 'til you see 'em then they Mahatma Gandhi

Better tell my bitches get a bitch that tatted like Kehlani



