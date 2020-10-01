In his recent Twitter tirades, Kanye West has promised to revamp how the music industry inks deals with artists. He's verbally attacked Universal Music Group and Sony Music as he called them out for the "shady" contracts that they offer creatives, but Charlamagne Tha God has accused Ye of the same practices. West declared on Twitter that he would be giving back ownership rights and masters to his G.O.O.D. Music artists and Big Sean thanked Ye. However, while chatting with his co-hosts on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne said that Sean's G.O.O.D. Music contract with Kanye is awful and he told West that he needs to do better by the rapper.



Kevork Djansezian / Stringer / Getty Images

"The restraint that Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable," Charlamagne Tha God said. "It lets me know that he really is a healed individual because Kanye West—I hope one day Big Sean tells his story. Just know, Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lotta money. And he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back and all types of other things."

"Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million. Kanye West gets half of Sean's profits and half of Sean's royalties," said Charlamagne. "And Kanye wouldn't agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam. Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean. It's amazing that Big Sean has the restraint that he has. That's the sign of a healed person. Brothas, we have to stop doing that to each other 'cause we run around out here misleading other people and really being false prophets, but you're not even doing right by your own people. Do right by your own people, Ye."

DJ Envy and Angela Yee were surprised at Charlamagne's accusations, but he was adamant that Kanye has done Sean Don dirty. Charlamagne added that there was a point when Big Sean and Def Jam had negotiated a new deal so the rapper could receive ownership of his content, but Kanye allegedly put a stop to the entire thing because he wouldn't sign off on it. Check out the "Rumor Report" below and listen to the discussion about Kanye West and Big Sean around the five-minute mark.