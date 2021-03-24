He's showing off his high-fashion model poses as the cover star of L’Officiel Hommes's Spring 2021 issue, and inside, Travis Scott sits down to talk about one of his favorite subjects: cars. We've all seen bits of the rapper's extensive car collection that includes some of the most coveted luxury vehicles around the world. From limited edition to one-of-a-kind whips, Travis Scott is often seen riding around in the best of the best. Yet, he admitted to the outlet that there's a $14 million ride that he's looking to add to his collection.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"Different cars excite me for different reasons, right? Like, I always wanted a LaFerrari and I always wanted the convertible version of it. When I finally got it—the Aperta—I was so happy," he said. He added that he customizes his vehicles. "And then I found myself my G-Wagon Cabriolet, which we used for this shoot. I thought Aw man, it’s so cool a convertible truck. Beach vibes! I also have the Range Rover SVAutobiography, which is an everyday type of ride. I love all of my cars, but [my three-year-old daughter] Stormi and her mom [Kylie Jenner] have one of the illest collections, too. It inspires me every day."

There is one ride that he has his eye on and it doesn't come cheap. "At this point, I can say that I would be getting super, super detailed to the vehicle, because I think I have a mix of all the sports cars I’ve ever wanted," said Scott. "There is this Lambo that looks like f*cking Batman, but I’m not going to lie to you…it’s like $14 million."

Scott shared stories of having less than reliable transportation growing up, but he refuted claims that it influenced his love of luxury rides today. "The lack of the car didn’t make or break me. I think the goal was inspiring in general, but I’ve always had an interest in them," said the rapper. "I’m into design and colors and the vibes that a car can give you. They are like an extension of yourself. But just because you have the most expensive car in the world, it doesn’t mean that you have swag or that you’re not a douchebag."

Check out Travis Scott's cover below and make sure to read about the expensive gift he recently gave his friend: Travis Scott Gifts Creative Director Maybach SUV For His Wedding.

