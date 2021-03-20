The Grammys was a big moment for the Carter-Knowles family. Not only did Beyoncé break the record for the most Grammys won by a woman or a singer, male or female, but Blue Ivy also collected a few awards, as well. Unfortunately, Blue Ivy wasn't able to attend the actual award ceremony, though her parents slyly made their way in without really being noticed.

Blue Ivy's award for "Brown Skin Girl" made her the second youngest person to win a Grammy. Fans immediately brought back the clip of Jay-Z previously telling the Grammy audience in 2014, "I want to tell Blue, ‘Daddy got a gold sippy cup for you.’” Bey and Jay played off this joke this week when they shared a photo of Blue Ivy drinking out of a Grammy. Fans immediately began going crazy over the photo but others noticed that the crown that was sitting on her head appeared to be quite familiar.

Last year, a crown worn by The Notorious B.I.G. during his final photoshoot before his death went up for auction at $600,000. Though it was never disclosed who the buyer was, it seems that Bey and Jay slyly tipped off the world that it is in their possession. The Sotheby's hip-hop auction in September ultimately loaded off the crown at $594,750.



ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images