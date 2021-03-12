Air Jordan 1 collaborations have been plentiful over the last few decades and every year, it seems like Jordan Brand comes through with something that tops everything that they have done in the past. Back in 2014, the Fragment Air Jordan 1 was considered to be one of the best colorways ever made. In 2019, Travis Scott's backward Swoosh Air Jordan 1 was heralded by fans as yet another classic collaboration that will live on for years to come. Now, it would appear as though these two collabs are being merged together, and sneakerheads are very excited.

Yesterday, teasers were posted online but today, it looks like clearer images have hit the internet thanks to the Instagram account @spicychickenwings. As you can see, the shoe has a white leather base, while the toe box and back heel are blue. From there, we have a black backward Nike Swoosh on the sides, with Cactus Jack and Fragment branding found throughout.

While these shoes are simply a rumor at this point, it would appear as though a possible release could be coming as soon as the Fall of 2021. This is huge news although considering nothing is confirmed yet, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.