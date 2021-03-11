Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 has received some pretty incredible collaborations. Back in 2014, Hiroshi Fujiwara teamed up with Jordan Brand for the Fragment Air Jordan 1 which was known for its "Black Toe" aesthetic except the red was replaced with blue. The Fragment logo could be found on the back and this silhouette quickly went on to become one of the best Air Jordan 1s of all-time, with resale prices hitting astronomical heights. Another great Air Jordan 1 collab was the one created by Travis Scott who turned the swoosh the other way while giving the shoe a mocha look.

Now, these two collabs are being merged together in what should be the hypebeast event of the century. As you can see in the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has the same colorway as the original Fragment, although with this model, we have a backward swoosh, just like what we got with the Travis Scott Jordan 1 from 2019. The shoe is undeniably dope although it's disappointing that there is no black on the toe.

As for a release date, well, there isn't one. These photos seem to be a teaser and nothing more, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to give you updates on these.