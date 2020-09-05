Over the past few weeks, we have been bringing you reports of the Fragment x Air Jordan 3 which is going to be released on September 17th. This is a sneaker that people have been anticipating for a while now, and the official images have hit the internet, as well as the information surrounding some apparel and yet another sneaker silhouette in the Jordan Cadence.

Now, however, there have been rumblings that the Air Jordan 35 could be getting its own Fragment model that would more or less resemble the colorway from the Fragment x Air Jordan 1 collab back in 2014. Thanks to these photos from sinhoushin, you can see what appears to be the Air Jordan 35, in all of its glory, with a black and white upper supported by blue highlights on the back heel. This all comes together for a pretty dope colorway that will certainly appeal to all of Fragment x Jordan Brand fans out there.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop on October 28th although this has yet to be 100 percent confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via sinhoushin

Image via sinhoushin

Image via sinhoushin

Image via sinhoushin