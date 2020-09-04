Fragment has collaborated with Jordan Brand in the past, more specifically in 2014 as they came out with the black toe royal Air Jordan 1 that everyone loves so much. It is considered to be one of the best Air Jordan 1s of all time and since that offering came out, fans have been clamoring for Fragment and Jumpman to link up again. Over the past few months, it's been clear that a new collab is on the way, specifically in the shape of the Air Jordan 3.

The official images for the shoe were released yesterday and fans are extremely excited about them. However, a release date had not been given...until today. According to Nike, this Jordan 3 x Fragment collab will come out on September 17th for $200 USD. Alongside this release will be some apparel as well as a grey pair of the Jordan Cadence.

Considering this is a hyped-up collab, you can expect the stock to be limited and demand to be high. This means snagging a pair is going to be extremely difficult and may lead to some frustration. With this in mind, be sure to be vigilant on release day if you plan on getting anything.

Image via Nike

