Travis Scott has been at the forefront of popular culture ever since he released his Astroworld project back in 2018. From merchandise to sneakers, to a deal with McDonald's, Scott has pretty well been everywhere. All things considered, he is easily one of the biggest artists in the world and much of it is well-deserved. Last night, the artist dropped his new single "Franchise" which features the likes of M.I.A. and Young Thug.

During his party to celebrate the new song, Travis showed off a brand new colorway of what appears to be his Air Jordan 1 collab with Nike. As you can see in the video below, the shoe has some white overlays and side panels, while the toe box and back heel is brown. From there, we also get a backward black Nike swoosh which is a feature from his first Jordan 1.

Since releasing his first Jordan 1, Travis has shown off a multitude of different colorways of the silhouette, although none of them have been released to the public. With this in mind, it's clear that we shouldn't be getting our hopes up about this latest offering.

Either way, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.