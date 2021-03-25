Make no mistake, DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled album is coming. He's been making it abundantly clear that album mode is well underway, having recently teased collaborations with Post Malone, H.E.R, Migos, Travis Scott, and more. Though he has yet to confirm a release window for the forthcoming body of work, previous patterns indicate that a summer drop is certainly a possibility. Especially given that he appears to be working on new material for the project, taking to Instagram to tease a few key collaborations.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

For one, Khaled appears to have landed yet another verse from Nas, with whom he has previously worked on highlight tracks like "Nas Album Done," "It's Secured" with Travis Scott, and "Won't Take My Soul" with CeeLo Green. Given how frequently the pair have collaborated on this point, it's all but expected to see Nas popping up whenever Khaled delivers an album. "KHALED KHALED x NAS ALBUM MODE it’s special alert," writes the mogul, alongside a few flicks of their reunion.

Shortly after linking up with Nas, Khaled went on to connect with Roddy Ricch and his team, presumably to facilitate the pair's first collaboration. Unsurprising, given Khaled's well-honed instinct for orchestrating hits and Roddy's involvement in a few of the game's biggest recent tracks. "Busy day! Amazing day ! BLESS Up!" captions Khaled. "@roddyricch ! Love brother ! KHALED KHALED ALBUM MODE!" Check out pictures of their meeting below, and sound off if you're excited for a new album from the bestselling DJ.