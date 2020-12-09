Almost two weeks ago, rapper Tripple Beanz was gunned down during a daylight attack in New Jersey. A similar incident occurred 1,400 miles away in Shreveport, Lousiana after 24-year-old rapper Blue Benji Kobe, real name Jacoby Kentae Ware, was murdered in the middle of the day. Multiple news reports began to emerge across various platforms stating that the rapper was shot along with a second victim. The "hail of bullets" assault reportedly happened "in broad daylight at Pines & West 70th." A local reporter also noted that on Sunday (December 6), "there were 3 shootings, 6 people shot, and 2 killed" in Shreveport.

Blue Benji Kobe's friend Lil Cali wrote a lengthy tribute to his fallen comrade, revealing that before his death, Blue Benji Kobe signed a record deal. "WHEN WE LEFT THE OFFICE I TOLD U WHEN U GET BACK HOME BE CAREFUL BECAUSE U AT THAT POINT IN YOUR CAREER WHEN BULLSH** ALWAYS SEEM TO HAPPEN RIGHT WHEN U ABOUT TO TAKEOFF SO LAY LOW AND BE CAREFUL IT’S BOUT TO BE UP……NOW TODAY HAPPENED! F***!!!!"

"WE CHOPPED IT UP ALL DAY AND NIGHT ABOUT HOW WE WAS ABOUT TO KILL THE INDUSTRY AND TRUST ME BRAH WE WERE ABOUT TO DO IT!! YO GRIND HAD FINALLY PAID OFF!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS SH**! MY CONDOLENCES TO YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR KIDS LIL BRO."

Blue Benji Kobe's death is the latest in a string of losses for the rap world this year. Pop Smoke, King Von, Mo3, and many others have lost their lives to gun violence. Additionally, artists like Benny The Butcher, Boosie Badazz, and Dr. Rose are all recovering after being injured in shooting incidents within recent months.

