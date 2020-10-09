Orlando rapper 9lokkNine just can't seem to stay out of trouble as, this week, he was arrested yet another time.

The rapper was the target of a shooting at The Mall at Millenia last night, which forced an evacuation of the shopping center. The 20-year-old was not hurt in the shooting, which took place near the mall's food court.

When the police arrived, they arrested 9lokkNine on an unrelated weapons charge. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barreled rifle, stemming from a shooting that took place in July. The rapper was reportedly part of a group that shot up a house in the summer.

Trey’von Jaheim Graham was arrested as the shooter in this week's incident. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in public.

The shooting was reportedly over an argument between 9lokkNine and Graham.

9lokkNine has seen flashes of success during his young career, especially with the song "223s" with YNW Melly, but his legal difficulties always manage to creep back to the forefront, preventing him from making too much of an impact in the rap game. Hopefully, 9lokkNine is able to clean his life up so that he can continue to rise as an artist.

