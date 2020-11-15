Dallas Dentist Jerret Rosenborough, who spends his off-time rapping under the name Dr. Rose, was shot in an apparent robbery attempt, earlier this week.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

"Thursday, November 12th, I was shot multiple times while leaving my office," Rosenborough wrote on Instagram, Friday. "I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery during this time."

"I am very grateful to be able to say that I am recovering well with my family,” Rosenborough said on Facebook. "I want to thank everyone who prayed for me and my family, and to DALLAS for always showing me love no matter what.”

The shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Central Expressway around 9:00 PM, Thursday. Rosenborough, along with two other victims, checked themselves to a hospital afterward.

Rosenborough is the second rapper involved in a shooting in Dallas, Texas, this week. “My situation is completely unrelated to the death of Mo3," he continued. Mo3, another well-known Dallas rapper, was killed Wednesday. Family, friends, and fans attended a vigil in honor of the late rapper, Friday.

Mo3 was a close collaborator of Boosie Badazz, who was also the victim of a shooting, Saturday.

With 212 homicides as of Thursday, the total number of murders in Dallas has surpassed that of 2019.

[Via]