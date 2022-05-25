It's no question that Quavo is passionate about basketball. Last year, the rapper claimed he was the best basketball player in hip hop, and he's been displaying the skills to back it up. He and YK Osiris dominated Mustard in a game last year, and he embarrassed a fan in a game of street basketball in Brooklyn.

Now it seems that the Migos member wants to set his aims higher. In a recent Instagram story, Quavo showed off some of his skills on the court, and included the caption, "They don't want us at the OVO arena so we take 7 footers instead!"

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Drake, too, is a big basketball fan. In 2021, the rapper showed off his skills when he dominated a 2-on-2 match. Since then, he entered the basketball card market with a huge purchase, and he and LeBron James gifted a high school basketball player and his mother with $100K. He's also been hard at work training his son in the sport. A few months back the Toronto rapper proudly posted on Instagram a video of Adonis' skills. In a more recent video, he showed his son copying the mannerisms of one of the all-time greats, LeBron himself.

Quavo's been busy off the court, too. He's been dodging questions about rumors that Migos is breaking up after Offset unfollowed him and Takeoff on Twitter. He and Takeoff recently joined forces on the hot new single, "Hotel Lobby."

Take a look at Quavo's moves and challenge below. Who do you think would win in a match up?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

