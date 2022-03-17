Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and with that comes a whole lot of money. The Canadian-born artist is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and when you have more money than you know what to do with, sometimes you feel like splurging on things.

The artist has been known to invest from time to time, and now, it appears as though he is getting into the wide world of basketball cards. Trading cards have seen a huge uptick in value throughout the pandemic, and buying expensive cases with a multitude of cards can prove to be quite profitable, especially if you pull something rare.

According to reporter Kiley McDaniel, Drake has bought 14 NBA Flawless boxes, and they sell for up to $15K each, which means LeBron has spent upwards of $200K on new cards.

These boxes are special as they typically contain 10 cards each, and some of them even contain the ultra-rare Triple Logoman card. A Zion Williamson Triple Logoman sold for over $200K last year, and based on Drake's posts, it would seem as though he is looking for a LeBron James Triple Logoman, which would definitely make him a ton of money on top of his original investment.

In the post below from @lafavcards, you can see the cases that Drake has purchased himself. The whole operation looks pretty legit, and it should be interesting to see what he pulls.





Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you more updates on Drake's card-collecting endeavors.