In addition to being one-third of the Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum-selling Hip-Hop group Migos, Quavo has proven that he is quite the athlete. In July, he almost hit a home run at the MLB Celebrity Softball Game, but fans of the Atlanta rapper know that Quavo Huncho is a beast when it comes to basketball.

Over the years, fans have seen Quavo win MVP at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, block shots from his fellow MVP Common, and also antagonize Lil Baby during the special 2-on-2 NBA All-Star game earlier this year. The Culture III artist has even gone as far as to deem himself "the best hip-hop basketball player," and arguing that he is better than rappers who have recently gone pro, including Sheck Wes and J. Cole.

Apparently, Quavo is down to prove his basketball prowess at any given place or time, whether it's in a matchup against Chris Brown or in a street basketball game in New York. In a recently surfaced video shared by DJ Akademiks, Quavo is seen playing alongside fans in Brooklyn, and one of his opponents, unfortunately, experienced the full wrath of the "Blame" artist.

While driving past a screen and into the lane, the overly eager fan went for a shot attempt, a move that he likely regretted immediately. In one of his go-to moves, the "Straightenin" rapper blocked his opponent's shot, and to make matters worse, he quickly stole the ball and went on a fast break. See Quavo absolutely humiliate the unsuspecting fan below.

At this point, are you starting to think that Quavo really is the best basketball player in Hip-Hop? If not, who do you think is better?