It's always entertaining to see rappers go head-to-head on the basketball court, especially given how many artists are actually quite adept at it. For example, 2 Chainz originally had hoop dreams long before picking up a microphone, and he's far from the only one. We've seen Quavo of Migos fame shut it down at the NBA celebrity all-star game on several occasions, taking home the MVP title in 2018 and scoring a game-high 47 points in 2019.

Now, 2 Chainz and Quavo are gearing up to go head-to-head in a two-on-two game of basketball, one that will benefit historically Black colleges and universities. Presented by Modelo Beer, Bleacher Report’s Open Run will find Quavo and Jack Harlow engaging in a competitive match-up against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

The winning team will have the earnings gifted to a historically Black university or college of their choosing. On that note, Harlow has selected Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State; Baby has selected Morehouse College and Spelman College; Quavo will rep for Clark Atlanta University and Spellman College; finally, 2 Chainz will hold it down for Alabama State University, where he once played division 1 basketball.

Should you be interested in checking out the event, the two-on-two game will be taking place on Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern time. It will be live-streamed on the official Bleacher Report app, as well as on Twitter. Be sure to keep an eye out for this one, and sound off with your predictions on which team will take home the prize -- Quavo and Jack, or Lil Baby and 2 Chainz?

