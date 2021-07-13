Quavo is technically skilled in the studio, but he's also one of the most athletic recording artists around. Many of us have already seen his high-school football highlights, and the Migos rapper has also shown off his prowess on the basketball court too. Did you know that he's also a certified slugger on the diamond though?

On Monday night, Quavo participated in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game with DK Metcalf, Kevin James, J.I.D., and others. The rapper has been praised for his skills in baseball, proving that he's an all-around athletic threat in any sport. When it came time for him to hit the batter's circle, Quavo ended up nearly giving his team some points when he almost hit the ball out of the park, narrowly missing a home run.



Tom Cooper/Getty Images

It's clear that whichever path Quavo chose in life, he was going to succeed. Once he puts his mind to something, he completes the task -- be it with music, basketball, football, baseball, and probably other sports. We're glad that Quavo chose rap though.

Watch the superstar nearly hit a home run below and let us know if you think Quavo would have been an MLB star in an alternate universe.