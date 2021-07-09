Back in 2020, Quavo came through with his very own label called Huncho Records. The imprint now boasts the talents of various artists including the likes of 904 Reebok, Pop Out Boyz, and Street Bud. Just recently, Quavo added yet another talented artist to the label as it was revealed that he signed Georgia artist Yung Petro to the imprint.

Yung Petro is a 26-year-old artist who had been independent for the longest time, although ever since taking music more seriously, he has gotten noticed by some big artists, including Quavo. For instance, Petro has a song with Blac Youngsta called "Gang Shit" and he also has a song called "First Day Out Da Feds" which has over 1 million clicks on YouTube.

After news of his signing broke via the Athens Banner-Herald, Petro took to Instagram where he was very excited about the new opportunity ahead of him.

"IM FAR FROM PERFECT! I MAKE MISTAKES ALL THE TIME BUT I PROMISE IM ONE OF THE REALEST!" he wrote. "THANK YOU @quavohuncho FOR CHANGING MY LIFE! @onlineathens_com THANK YOU FOR THE ARTICLE ABOUT ME! ITS GOOD TO SEE A BLACK MAN IN THE PAPER FOR SOMETHING POSITIVE! HUNCHO RECORDS ON TOP!"

Yung Petro is expected to drop a brand new project later this year and as he explained, he is looking to gain as much knowledge as possible under Quavo's wing. “There’s so much knowledge all I have to do is sit back and soak up game," Petro said. "I don’t feel no pressure because I just get in the booth and rap my reality, my friends’ realities, and what I’ve been through and seen. Coming from where I come from… the people feel it and relate to it.”

You can check out Yung Petro's latest track “First Day Out Da Feds," down below.

