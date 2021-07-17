Chris Brown called out Quavo after winning the second season of The Crew League basketball tournament. His team, Original Hood Boss (OHB), pulled out a win against Pardison Fontaine's Section 8 in the climactic season finale.

“Aye Quavo, get your bitch ass out here,” Brown shouted during a press conference after the victory.

“I’m cooking y’all, who next” he continued.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Brown and Quavo have been going at each other on social media regarding their respective basketball skills for several months now. Back in March, both rappers called each other out on their Instagram stories.

“They knew who not to ask for on that 2 on 2 basketball,” Brown wrote on his story at the time. “I would’ve cooked Quavo and Jack! On my soul! Guess they wanted a smoke free zone.”

The post promptly baited Quavo into a response: “Chris Brown ain’t cooking nan call next n***a!!!”

“It ain’t no next. I’m on now. Set it up lil n***a,” Brown replied. “U know dis work different. Me and @AustinMcBroom vs the Lil Boys.”

The basketball feud has even caught the attention of Waka Flocka, who said he'd make a serious bet on the results: "I got a quarter million in real life on that one," he said in an Instagram comment.

