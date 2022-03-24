He's enjoyed a life of exceptional luxury for decades and Drake is no stranger to giving back to those in need. The rapper has developed a reputation of helping people with financial struggles, like paying off college tuitions, and even recently, he was spotted in Turks & Caicos with Jack Harlow where Drizzy gifted fans with stacks of cash. After winning big while playing the Bitcoin Casino Stake, Drake has decided to bless a mother and son with the help of LeBron James.

TMZ reported that the Rap mogul donated a portion of his $1 million bitcoin earnings to the LeBron James Family Foundation, but later, he and his famous friend came together at Harbour 60 restaurant for a surprise.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"I had an incredible night last night, playing roulette on Stake, it was my biggest hit ever," said Drake. "I was clearly excited. Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it's good karma that needs to be transferred so...I play for fun, and I play in the hopes that I can spread love always. So, tonight, I'm doing a dinner with my brother, he's the biggest athlete in the entire world. His name is LeBron James."

The pair of superstars invited a hardworking high school basketball player from Toronto to dinner. "We're here, me and LeBron, on behalf of Stake, to just try and make things a little easier. We're gonna bless them tonight. I'm looking forward to seeing their reaction." The mother-son duo was gifted $100K and were incredibly touched by the gesture

Drake also pledged $1 million to LeBron's school and said he would personally drop off the check. Check out the heartwarming interactions below.





