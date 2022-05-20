Beef is still brewing in the legendary Atlanta rap trio Migos- or at least that's what the Internet is speculating. Quavo was asked yesterday at LAX Airport about whether the Migos will be breaking up, following a string of social media unfollows and a song with Takeoff that is noticeably missing Offset. When asked whether he had anything to say on the matter, he responded with a casual "Nah", but took the opportunity to promote his new song "Hotel Lobby" with Takeoff when asked whether he and Takeoff would be going solo.

This is the latest development in the recent saga of "Are Migos Breaking Up?". Speculations were first fueled when Quavo and Takeoff announced their new single "Hotel Lobby" and fans noticed Offset and his girl Cardi B unfollowed them on Instagram. Quavo unfollowed them both, and fans were quick to react.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision

While this is still all speculation, it can't be denied that this would send shockwaves through the hip-hop community. As one of the pioneers of trap rap in the 2010s and one of hip-hop's most commercially successful groups, Migos have been beloved by fans for years. The last full-length project from the Migos was Culture III in June of last year. Some recent releases and musical highlights include an appearance on Ye's song "We Did it Kid" on Donda 2, which was released this February, and their single with Jim Jones, "We Set the Trends", last December.

However, Quavo did tease new Migos music as recently as last April, so while the future of Migos may be uncertain at the moment, there's probably a lot going on behind the scenes that we won't understand. Hopefully, the air will be cleared soon.

