A few days ago, Offset dropped off a preview for a new track and accompanying video. Takeoff and Quavo weren't in on the action for that specific instance, so the offering might be a solo endeavor. Now Quavo seems to be doing the same. On Thursday, January 27th, he posted cover art for a new track titled "Shooters In My Crib." The caption simply said "Midnight!," so the release is on the horizon.





As with the other members of the Atlanta hip hop trio, Quavo isn't new to doing things on his own. All three artists have released solo albums, while still continuing their collective work on the Culture series. Offset released an album titled Father Of 4, which debuted at number four. Takeoff's solo project The Last Rocket reached the same placement upon its release. Quavo, the de facto leader of the Migos, reached number two on the Billboard 200 with his debut album Quavo Huncho.

Quavo also has impressive numbers on songs that he's featured on, notably due to his knack for knocking out melodic hooks. Some of his major features include Post Malone's "Congratulations" and Travis Scott's "Pick Up The Phone." DJ Khaled's track "I'm The One" went number one on Billboard, which featured Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, and Justin Bieber as well. Although the track was destined to do well with those names attached to it, Quavo pulled his own weight and fit the song perfectly.

Quavo has a proven track record of catchy hooks and fire features. Are you looking forward to his newest release? Tell us how you feel in the comments below.