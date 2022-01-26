Anybody looking to stream some of their favorite Migos songs from Culture will be disappointed because on Wednesday morning, fans of the Atlanta-based rap trio realized that the beloved album had been mysteriously deleted from streaming services without an explanation from Quavo, Offset, or Takeoff.

The album kicked off an impressive chapter from the three-man group, featuring fan-favorite songs including "T-Shirt," "Bad and Boujee," "Slippery," and "Kelly Price." However, as many fans have pointed out, the album is no longer available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, and other platforms.



The confusing deletion of the album on streaming services could mean that the group is planning to surprise fans with a re-release this week. Culture officially turns five years old tomorrow (January 27) and people are theorizing that the album was taken down to commemorate the project's anniversary, perhaps leading to something special from the Migos.

The world would likely welcome a new album from the Migos but in recent months, the group's members have seemingly been teasing more solo music than usual. Offset, for example, recently shared a teaser for his new song and music video. Quavo is always active on the feature circuit, and Takeoff has also had an impressive few years.

Do you think Migos will be doing something special for the Culture anniversary?

