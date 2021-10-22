FreakNik has been a cultural staple, especially for residents in Atlanta. The city recently revived the beloved party weekend and while guests are wondering if another event will roll out next year, Quavo and Yung Miami paid homage to FreakNik in the visual to their "Strub the Ground" collaboration.

The track was released early this morning and fans have been dropping it low to the new single ever since, but this release has people questioning both Quavo and Yung Miami's potential plans for future solo releases.

City Girls have often been hit with rumors that they are breaking up—gossip that JT and Yung Miami have denied. In an interview with Complex, Yung Miami added that she and JT haven't even spoken about potentially releasing solo albums at some point, but Quavo stated that members of the Migos all have plans for solo efforts.

"We most definitely coming out with all our solo projects," he said. "A lot of melodies. [Migos] tended to put a lot of Rap records on our albums, on Culture III this year. And we kind of missed some of that Kelly Price type of vibes, some of them old melodic vibes. So that’s where I probably will come in. Of course, I’m going to hit them folks some of them 'Straightening' records, but more melodies."



He was also asked about him saying back in 2019 that while on tour with Drake, Migos recorded approximately 50 songs with the OVO Sound mogul. Fans are wondering if those tracks will ever see the light of day.

"Sometimes they just be good vibes that you just hold on to," said Quavo. "We kind of feel like it’s outdated, so I don’t know. Maybe we’ll get some new ones. That’s my dog, so it ain’t no pressure on him." What do you think of Quavo and Yung Miami's "Strub the Ground"?

