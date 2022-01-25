With a new song and accompanying visuals on queue, it seems like Offset is ready to give the fans more music. The minute long clip previews the Atlanta rapper masked up, talking about what we know to be his favorite topic of discussion: money.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for REVOLT

There are shots of chains, stacks of cash, and everything else you would expect from 1/3rd of the Migos. The beat takes a minimalistic approach, allowing Offset to flex the signature flow he and his groupmates have become known for.





This is far from Offset's first solo venture. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff all released solo albums at one point or another. Offset's solo album, titled Father Of4, was released in February of 2019. It was generally well received by fans and critics alike, and debuted at number four on Billboard's 200. Due to his solo success, it's no surprise that the 30 year old rap star would continously explore his artistry on his own.

Solo success doesn't dictate the Migos' approach to working together, though. The trio released Culture 3 in June of 2021. As the title suggests, the album follows the incredibly successful projects, Culture and Culture 2. The group effort, which tends to be the Migos' bread and butter, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. The single "Straightenin," which served alongside the NBA Youngboy assisted single "Need It," peaked at 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This new Offset preview could be a single from his next body of work, or a piece he just wanted to offer fans to tide them over. It looks like we'll have to wait and see.

