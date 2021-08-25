Earlier this summer, Migos came through to release their anticipated album Culture 3, a project that many believed to be a return to form for the Atlanta trio. While Culture 3's longevity is largely down to personal preference, the group has opted to breathe a bit of life into the album with a brand new installment of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert.

Backed by a full band made up of Larrance "Rance" Dopson on percussion, Lamar "My Guy Mars" Edwards on keys, Dammo "The Great" Farmer on bass and key bass, Quintin "Q" Gulledge on drums, Chris Payton on guitar, and naturally, DJ Durel behind the turntables. As for the setlist, we're looking at "Avalanche," "Straightenin," and "Birthday," all of which benefit nicely from the live-band arrangement.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The visual direction and set design are also quite engaging, as the Migos perform from the comfort of their couch alongside an astronaut-suit-clad mannequin. "Straightenin" in particular emerges as a highlight, injecting the set with a jolt of energy as the band brings a new element to the instrumental. It's also welcome to see rappers perform without any backing vocal tracks, another reason why Tiny Desk Concerts are such an enjoyable experience for fans to check out.

Though it's unlikely that the Migos will incorporate a backing band on their next tour, these hybrid setups with both DJs and live musicians are an effective means of energizing a set. See for yourself by checking out Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff performing a slew of Culture 3 hits in the brand new NPR Tiny Desk Concert below.

WATCH: Migos - NPR Tiny Desk Concert