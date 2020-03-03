Offset's debut solo album, Father Of 4has reached an important milestone since its release over a year ago. The rapper's solo debut has officially gone gold as of Feb. 29th when the RIAA made it officially certified. It's a big moment for the rapper especially for his debut album outside of his work with the Migos.

Although Migos are currently plotting on the release of Culture III, Offset's been keeping himself busy with other ventures. The rapper recently starred in NCIS: LA alongside LL Cool J where he took on the role of an undercover CIA agent. He even did his own stunts, as he put it. It appears that his foray into television has sparked a long-term interest as an actor, although it's unclear if he has any other roles that he's taken on.

Along with his efforts as an actor, he's dived deeper into the gaming world as well. Not only did he make a major investment into FaZe clan, but he's also hosting a gaming show on Caffeine called Bet With Set. Clearly, Offset is expanding his portfolio beyond just music.

Migos recently released their last single "GNF" with Travis Scott and Young Thug. It appears that it marks the first single off of Culture III which is supposedly set to arrive at some point this year.