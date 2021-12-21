JT (Of City Girls)

There’s no City Girls without JT. With her confident aura, and opinionated statements, the rapper has set trends since she stepped foot into the industry as one-half of the rapping duo outfit City Girls.

Early Life

Born and raised in Miami under difficult circumstances, she always had ambition and hustle. Becoming a musician was just a thought for JT until she met her best friend and now-partner, Caresha Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami. Believing they had what it took, JT fought hard to be taken seriously in the rap game. She was reportedly the one to suggest that she and Caresha create their first song. It was a decision that would change their lives forever.

Career

“F**k Dat N***a” was released in 2017. The record skyrocketed both girls’ careers. Just a year later, JT and Yung Miami were featured on Drake’s No. 1 hit “In My Feelings." Later, they would go on to be signed to Quality Control Music. However, her rise to fame hit a bump in the road shortly after the girls' first single dropped. In 2018, JT turned herself in to the police for aggravated fraud. JT spent the next two years in federal prison.

Unsure of how her career would turn out, her City Girls bestie Caresha continued to go hard for the duo and keep them relevant. Finally released from jail in March of 2020, JT quickly returned to the game like she never left. Immediately after, she dropped her “First Day Out” track, as it has become a rap tradition.

City Girls Takeover

Since then, she has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. From working with top artists like Cardi B and Lil Baby to collaborating with brands like Pretty Little Thing and even publicizing her relationship with her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, JT does not let anything hold her back. Periodt.