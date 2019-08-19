Post Malone has been dropping off hints and updates on his upcoming album for some time now. "I have some pretty fuckin' awesome news, and the reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album, and I think it’s gonna be pretty goddamn out of sight," Post told his audience last month.

Having already confirmed that the tape is arriving in September, we've now got confirmation from Post's manager Dre. London that the "album of the year" is going to be fire and we'll be hearing it "soon."

The last tape we got from Post was 2018's Beerbongs & Bentleys that Dre London also called the album of the year at the time, leading to its Grammy nomination. B&B fronted features from Swae Lee, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy and YG leaving us ready to see the rollout of features for Post's latest tape that still has no name. Last month Post re-tweeted what appeared to be a verse from Tierra Whack, leading us to believe that she may be on Post's new tracklist. Here's to wishful thinking.