Ever since Post Malone dropped off his Grammy-nominated album Beerbongs & Bentleys, the "Paranoid" music maker has been steady chilling except for his three smash singles "Wow," "Sunflower" and "Goodbyes" featuring "Young Thug. Other ventures since the album include a cannabis company startup and a tour with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh beginning this fall. But what fans really want is another studio offering from Post, and luckily he confirmed that it's happening since he just wrapped up the finishing touches whole album not too long ago.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I have some pretty fuckin' awesome news, and the reason my voice is kinda fucked is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album, and I think it’s gonna be pretty goddamn out of sight," he told fans during a recent show in Wyoming. Naturally, the crowd went off in celebration of the update.

As for Post's upcoming tour, he and his crew are kicking things off in Tacoma on September 14th and will jump over to Portland, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans and many more stops after and in between - peep more dates here.