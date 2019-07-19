Earlier this year, Post Malone announced the launch of his own cannabis company called Shaboink and Billboard now reports that Post has expanded his company since parenting with Mario "Mr. Sherbinski" Guzman and Icon Farms to offer American-grown Hemp products. Mario is one of the most well-known cannabis cultivators in the world who has his own company called Sherbinksi with products sold at Barney's in New York and Beverly Hills.



Icon Farms is known for partnering with local farms in the Midwest and West Coast and the first product from the trio will be hemp flower pre-rolls with minimal traces of THC. "The hemp pre-rolls are enhanced with proprietary terpene flavor profiles -- Shaboink 'Posty OG' and Sherbinskis 'Gelato' -- and are manufactured using only American-grown hemp, plant-derived terpenes and water," a press release announcing the partnership reads. The pre-rolls will be "laboratory tested and free of pesticides, mold and microbiological agents, residual solvents and heavy metals."

The "Sunflower" rapper added how he was "proud to bring a natural hemp product by Shaboink to market. It’s a product I personally love and know my fans will too.” The new offering will be distributed by Greenlane and be available at 7,000 smoke shops and 11,000 regional retail chain stores.