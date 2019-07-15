It's official. Post Malone is hitting the road with his buddies and he's about to make a splash in your city. The rapper has been striking heavily with any single he chooses to releases, finding a permanent home on the Billboard charts and cementing his name in the history books. Posty has had one of the most unlikely success stories in modern music history and his distinct ear for unique melodies and harmonies has got him exactly where he is today. He's a fan favourite in most households, impacting both pop and rap radio with his crossover genius. If you've been waiting on the Texas-raised superstar to announce a new batch of tour dates, it's your lucky day today because the artist will be hitting the road very soon.

Starting September 14, Post Malone will be embarking on the Runaway Tour, hitting Tacoma, Washington before driving across the country with further performance plans. The tour will be running until after his second-annual Posty Fest, which was announced a few days ago. The rapper will be throwing a huge festival in Dallas on November 2, inviting some of his famous friends to hit the stage and perform for his thousands of hometown fans. Before Posty reaches his own fest though, he's touching town in Detroit, Toronto, New York, Atlanta and more before ending the Runaway Tour in Inglewood at the iconic concert venue known as The Forum. Supporting him will be his frequent collaborator Swae Lee and his artist Tyla Yaweh.

Take a look at the tour dates below and let us know if you'll be buying yourself a ticket. Sales begin this Friday.