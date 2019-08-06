Last year proved rather monumental for Post Malone. Like a night in which a chug-off is won, and effortlessly at that. His sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys, was among the year's most commercially successful. Singles like "Rockstar," "Psycho," and "Better Now" helped propel the project to the rare and prestigious triple-platinum level. And at 24, the Bud Light sommelier is only getting started. Reports of his upcoming third album have been circling of late, and now, Posty came forward to anchor the speculation with some reality.

Taking the stage at the Bud Light Dive Bar tour, Post made sure to leave his fans with something to look forward to. "Guys, I have really fuc*ing good news for Post Malone fans," he begins, guitar still in hand. "My third album will be coming out in September." At this moment, we have yet to receive solid word of a potential sonic direction, save for his recent Young Thug collaboration "Goodbye." Aside from that, we have received a snippet of an upcoming track called "Circles," though it's not entirely clear whether the upbeat single is tailored for his album or not.

Either way, some new Post Malone should round out the year quite nicely. It seems like the last minute beer-run came through. Are you looking forward to this one?