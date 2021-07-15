Pop Smoke has a new album releasing tonight, and his team has put together an impressive tracklist to complete his second posthumous body of work. Following up his debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the Brooklyn drill superstar will continue his legacy with Faith, a new album that includes twenty songs from the late rapper, featuring some of music's most influential talents.

Implementing an impressive rollout strategy by having fans scan QR codes on public posters and scratch off virtual lottery tickets to figure out the tracklist, Pop's estate has officially confirmed the tracklist for Faith. The album contains only a few solo records; for the most part, Faith is filled with star-studded features. Most interestingly, Pop has multiple collaborations with Pusha-T on this record, with one of them also including Kanye West. The song is rumored to come from one of the Donda recording sessions.

Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Future, 42 Dugg, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Takeoff, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black, and others are also featured on the album. Perhaps hinting that a pop banger could be on the way, there's also a song with Dua Lipa on the tracklist called "Demeanor."

While he may have executive produced Pop Smoke's first album, 50 Cent reportedly does not have any involvement in this album.

Check out the official tracklist below and let us know if you'll be streaming Faith at midnight.