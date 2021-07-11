It's been around a year and a half since Pop Smoke's death. The beloved drill rapper was killed in his Los Angeles rental house during a botched home invasion in February of 2020. The 15-year-old suspect in the case allegedly shot the rapper in an attempt to steal his diamond-encrusted Rolex and Cuban-link chain, later confessing to pulling the trigger.

As hip hop continues to mourn the death of the rising rap star, the Canarsie-bred rapper has been immortalized through his posthumous releases and other endeavors. His debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released in July of last year, going on to become a commercial success. A second posthumous album is set to be released later this month, and New York City and Los Angeles fans of the rapper are getting the chance to preview some of the tracks ahead of its release.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The rapper's team revealed that his second self-titled posthumous release will be available for fans to stream on July 16th. In the meantime, however, Pop Smoke fans around Los Angeles and New York City can hear previews with his signature cadence in posters across the city. Fans will simply have to look for flyers around the cities and point their cameras to the poster, which will then animate the graphic.

Fans pointed out that one of the songs previewed is the long-awaited "Demeanor," while others noted that another sounds like an upcoming Dua Lipa collab that has been teased.

In other Pop Smoke news, Travis Scott recently teamed up with Dior to debut a Pop Smoke tribute collection honoring the late rapper.