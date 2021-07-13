It was the summer of the woo in 2020. The release of Pop Smoke's debut album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was a massive commercial success that topped the charts and remained a mainstay in the Billboard 200's top 10 for months. Though the album continues to perform well (in fact it's the best selling album of 2021), Pop's team is readying the release of the late rapper's second posthumous album, Faith.



Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The album's title and cover were released this week but similar to the other aspects of the roll-out, Pop's team have taken a unique route in unveiling the tracklist. Earlier today, Steven Victor revealed that fans can access digital lottery tickets that will unveil each song off of the album. Unfortunately, none of the features on the project have been revealed. One song that's on the album is confirmed to be titled, "Good News."

Upon the launch of the pre-save on streaming services, fans were immediately offered access to the outro track of the project which remains the sole offering we've received off of Faith. The outro consisted of a motivational speech from Pop.

Of course, Internet sleuths immediately began scratching off as many virtual cards as they can to discover the tracklist for Pop's forthcoming project. Sequencing and features have yet to be confirmed but you can check out the titles to the project's songs below.