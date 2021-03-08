Kanye West had previously announced his latest studio album Donda: With Child, announcing the project's release date, cover artwork, and even sharing the tracklist before none of that arrived. The album was seemingly shelved indefinitely but, thankfully, for fans that have been craving some new music from Kanye, it might still be coming.

Plenty of rumors have been circulating from Kanye's camp regarding the superstar recording artist and his mindset as his marriage to Kim Kardashian crumbles. The couple is getting a divorce following six years of marriage and, understandably, it seems like music has not been a priority for Kanye during this time. However, that doesn't mean that Donda: With Child will have the same fate as Turbo Grafx 16 did. According to CyHi The Prynce's latest interview with VladTV, Kanye took a little bit of a winter hiatus and is starting to regroup.

Speaking about his work on Jesus Is King, CyHi went on to give some brief updates about Donda. "I think [Kanye] started working on it late last year. Once November, December, January comes around, he kind of takes a hiatus. A little vacation break, get with the family. We're back working, that's why I'm out here too."

CyHi says that he gets paid handsomely for the ideas he provides other artists, including Kanye, and he also reveals that he has houses in every city that Kanye does. As for how Kanye is dealing with the divorce, CyHi says they didn't speak much about that but he says the artist is "in good spirits" and that, with how much love the man has for his family, it has to hit him "some kind of way".



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Do you think we might still be getting Donda this year?