The second posthumous album from Pop Smoke has arrived, titled Faith. Showcasing the rapper's potential for greatness as he mercilessly sharpened his skills as a recording artist, the late 20-year-old's blank spots were filled with some of the music industry's strongest forces, including Kanye West, Pusha-T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Chris Brown, Future, Dua Lipa, and more. The Brooklyn drill star's team managed to effect one of the most creative rollouts of the year, revealing the tracklist through a series of virtual lottery scratch cards, and uncovering some new music via QR codes hidden in promotional street posters.

As the world dissects the new album, people have been sharing their opinions about the twenty-track body of work. Starting off with a foreword from Pop's mother, we're led into the solo track "More Time," which seamlessly transitions into "Tell The Vision" with Kanye and Push. Then, "Manslaughter" with Rick Ross and The-Dream brings us a single vibe before running off into some other highly-anticipated songs. With a deluxe edition on the way too, we're really being blessed with the contents of Pop's vault.

The reception has been divided so far with some diehard fans wishing to have heard more from Pop Smoke, and less from the features. However, with so many unfinished songs in his catalog, this was likely the only way that his estate could realistically release these tracks. Others have gotten teary-eyed over the rapper's mother's introduction. And of course, a bunch of hip-hop fans are talking about how bittersweet this release really is.

Let us know what you think of the new Pop Smoke album and check out some tweet reactions below.