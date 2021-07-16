Pop Smoke's Legacy Continues With "Faith" Ft. Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, 21 Savage & More

It's the slain rapper's second posthumous album and his fans are ready. It was back in February 2020 that Pop Smoke was murdered during a home invasion in a Los Angeles mansion, and as the trials against the suspects allegedly involved in the case move forward, the rapper's team has continued his legacy.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Pop's first posthumous project, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, is 2021's most popular Hip Hop album, and Friday's (July 16) release Faith is slated to exceed its predecessor's successes. Features on the album include looks from Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, Travi, Beam, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Kodak Black.

The star-studded line-up partnered with Pop Smoke's talents is a perfect way to honor the late New York star. Stream Faith and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Good News

2. More Time

3. Tell the Vision ft. Kanye West, Pusha T

4. Manslaughter ft. Rick Ross, The-Dream

5. Bout a Million ft. 42 Dugg, 21 Savage

6. Brush Em ft. Rah Swish

7. Top Shotta ft. Pusha T, Travi, Beam, The Neptunes

8. 30 ft. Bizzy Banks

9. Beat the Speaker

10. Coupe

11. What’s Crackin ft. Takeoff

12. Genius ft. Lil Tjay, Swae Lee

13. Mr. Jones ft. Future

14. Woo Baby Interlude

15. Woo Baby ft. Chris Brown

16. Demeanor ft. Dua Lipa

17. Spoiled ft. Pharrell

18. 8-Ball ft. Kid Cudi

19. Back Door ft. Quavo, Kodak Black

20. Merci Beacoup

