Pop Smoke's Legacy Continues With "Faith" Ft. Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, 21 Savage & More

Erika Marie
July 16, 2021 00:02
Faith
Pop Smoke

The rapper's team and loved ones have executed a project that honors a talent gone too soon.


It's the slain rapper's second posthumous album and his fans are ready. It was back in February 2020 that Pop Smoke was murdered during a home invasion in a Los Angeles mansion, and as the trials against the suspects allegedly involved in the case move forward, the rapper's team has continued his legacy. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that Pop's first posthumous project, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, is 2021's most popular Hip Hop album, and Friday's (July 16) release Faith is slated to exceed its predecessor's successes. Features on the album include looks from Kanye West, Pusha T, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, Travi, Beam, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Swae Lee, Lil Tjay, Future, Chris Brown, Dua Lipa, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Quavo, and Kodak Black.

The star-studded line-up partnered with Pop Smoke's talents is a perfect way to honor the late New York star. Stream Faith and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Good News
2. More Time
3. Tell the Vision ft. Kanye West, Pusha T
4. Manslaughter ft. Rick Ross, The-Dream
5. Bout a Million ft. 42 Dugg, 21 Savage
6. Brush Em ft. Rah Swish
7. Top Shotta ft. Pusha T, Travi, Beam, The Neptunes
8. 30 ft. Bizzy Banks
9. Beat the Speaker
10. Coupe
11. What’s Crackin ft. Takeoff
12. Genius ft. Lil Tjay, Swae Lee
13. Mr. Jones ft. Future
14. Woo Baby Interlude
15. Woo Baby ft. Chris Brown
16. Demeanor ft. Dua Lipa
17. Spoiled ft. Pharrell
18. 8-Ball ft. Kid Cudi
19. Back Door ft. Quavo, Kodak Black
20. Merci Beacoup

