Pop Smoke Celebrates Success On "Tell The Vision" With Kanye West & Pusha-T

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album has officially arrived, titled Faith. The album gives an in-depth look into Pop's superstar-making process near the end of his life. Making his tragic demise no secret to the listener, Faith serves as a memorial project to Pop, filling in the blank spots he left behind on his demos with features from some of the music industry's biggest names, including Kanye West and Pusha-T.

The album is sequenced very well, allowing each song to flow into the next almost seamlessly. By the time Kanye West begins blurting out random words at the beginning of "Tell The Vision," the legendary musician introduces a raucous vibe before it slows down with Angie Martinez remembering the late Brooklyn drill star. Pop spits his catchy hook and verse before Pusha-T comes in, prematurely handing AOTY honors to Tyler, The Creator before claiming that Pop Smoke is about to swoop up that title posthumously. He also says that after Faith, he's about to drop his own album, so we can all be on the lookout for a Pusha-T album in the coming weeks.

As bittersweet as it is to listen to new Pop Smoke music, his team did a great job in putting together this body of work. Check out Faith here and listen to "Tell The Vision" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look, Tyler got the album of the year, for now

But Pop about to drop, I see the platinum in the clouds

Now Push about to drop, so real trappers stick around

The crown is only for the king, they tryna place it on a clown