On Wednesday, October 27, rapper, influencer, and dancer FTN Bae accused OTF rapper Doodie Lo of sexually assaulting her five-year-old son. To support her serious child molestation accusations, she uploaded an audio clip to Instagram that featured a recording of her son retelling a traumatic experience in which Doodie Lo, who is referred to in the video as David, allegedly welded three nails together and forcefully inserted them into the young boy's anus.

According to FTN Bae, her son had been defecating in his pants for two months, and on October 1, he finally told her what happened to him. In a long Instagram caption attached to the recording of her son, Bae wrote "While i’m patiently waiting for the police to complete there investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him should talk to there kids. This couldn’t have been his first time but he picked the right family to fuck with. You just never know who people really are & what there capable of. Stay blessed."

Doodie Lo initially responded to the child molestation accusations by appearing on Instagram Live with his attorney to address the situation at hand. "This shit beyond me," the OTF rapper said before keeping quiet as his lawyer made a majority of the statement.

"Just to start, people can't make certain accusations without evidence," Doodie Lo's lawyer stated. "That's called defamation. A lot of people know what defamation is, once you publish it, it's out there in the universe and the damage is done."

Speaking on behalf of her client, his attorney then accused FTN Bae of doctoring the evidence that she presented on Instagram, and she also claimed that FTN Bae had been harassing Doodie Lo following their breakup. Several hours later, Doodie Lo has chimed in on the accusations once more and uploaded a video that he alleges is proof that FTN Bae has been manipulating evidence in order to defame his character.

The video shows a clip of FTN Bae's son recounting his experience and blaming it on a person named Alex, who revealed in subsequent screenshots of text messages to be the boy's three-year-old cousin. As the video continues, FTN Bae can be heard interrupting his story and saying, "No, no, no. You said David did it. You said, 'David did it in my room.'"

"I was gone wait to post this but this lady playing with my name assassinating my character accusing me of committing a crime against a child that is FALSE!" Doodie Lo wrote in the post's caption. "I got 4 daughters that love me and would never harm a child in any way. She is clearly Is Sick And NEED help!!! This girl is pressed and y’all believe anything."

According to Doodie Lo, the video that he posted on Instagram is allegedly the first video that FTN Bae recorded and sent to him, which he attests proves his innocence. However, FTN Bae has since responded to the OTF rapper's latest post by shaming him for trying to frame the situation as merely an attempt to harrass him.

"That was cute after that failed live with that lady… & here i am again sharing content that BREAKS ME," Bae wrote in her response, which arrived attached to a dark video of her crying about her son's traumatic experience. "This is the end of the video otf_doodielo posted (he posted the beginning) the video is 8 min long btw… idk what kind of actor i and my son are to be crying like this SMH."

"But The video that otf_doodielo is showing to say WE are lying was sent to him BY ME. this is when HE FIRST TOLD ME my son was so scared to tell me he ORIGINALLY blamed it on his 3 year old cousin.. BUT AS A PERSON WITH A BRAIN I HAD TO QUESTION MY SON because physically & logically it made no since," FTN Bae explained. "MY SON STORY IS OUT THERE FOREVER why ON EARTH would i make all this up for AND PUT MY CHILD THROUGH THIS. don’t play with me as a MOM! I WAS IN SHOCK TRYING TO PROCESS WHAT MY CHILD WAS TELLING ME."

FTN Bae also alleges that Doodie Lo has known about these accusations for weeks, but he is only now speaking up and getting his lawyer involved in an effort to silence her and her son.

At the time of publishing, both parties have not made any further statements, but throughout the day they have been uploading screenshots to their Instagram stories in an effort to prove that they are telling the truth.

Earlier this morning, FTN Bae shared a screenshot of an evidence request email that is allegedly from the Broward County Sherrif's Office.



Contrarily, Doodie Lo has recently shared a series of posts to his Instagram story in which he leaks a screenshot of his alleged Instagram DMs with FTN Bae from August, in which she reportedly wrote "SO IM ABOUT TO GET MESSY."



