Doodie Lo Honours Late King Von With “Nowhere” Video

The legacy of King Von lives on, thanks to his friend Doodie Lo. The rapper dropped his album Big Doodie Lo on August 27th, featuring the track “Nowhere,” which received its own music video earlier this week.

In the clip, the Illinois native can be seen mobbing in the streets with his crew before heading into a corner store and through a hallway where he pours himself up some lean. The 29-year-old is clearly dressed for a chilly day, wearing a heavy winter coat, a beanie, and plenty of flashy jewelry.

“Bring the choppas out, we gon’ do this shit for Grandson,” Doodie Lo raps, in honour of his late friend, King Von.

The video has already been viewed over 60,000 times, and plenty of fans have left kind words in the comments.

“Doodie is growing on me, every time I hear his music,” one person wrote. “Damn bro is going had on every song he is dropping #MadRespect,” another chimed in.

Check out the video for “Nowhere” below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I was getting money, I was trapping in Atlanta (Bitch)

Know some goofy n*ggas and I heard they from Savannah (Goofy)

Bring them chops out, we gon' do this shit for Grandson (Boom)

Boom, boom, hammer at him, pussy, we ain't sparing none (Gang)